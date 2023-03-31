Castleford and Wakefield colleges to deliver free English and maths courses
People are being invited to take part in free English and maths lessons at two of the district’s colleges.
Castleford College and Wakefield College will be holding the courses to help people boost their literacy and numeracy skills.
The intensive three-day courses will enable people to apply these skills to everyday life and work settings, enhancing their prospects in education, training and employment.
The Functional Skills English programme is designed to improve people’s listening, speaking, communicating, writing and reading skills, as well as increase their vocabulary.
They will also receive support in CV writing and job applications, helping them to boost their career prospects.
Covering a wide range of areas, students completing the Functional Skills Mathematics course will learn about budgeting, comparing product prices, problem solving and timekeeping.
Andra Ghencea, Director of Adult Skills at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said: “Even if you already have the skills you feel you need, but don’t have a qualification to prove it, your skills could be easily overlooked when searching for jobs or trying for a promotion.
"The Functional Skills English course in particular is perfect for those who speak English is a second language and want to continue expanding their vocabulary.”
Study will take place over three sessions running from 9am-4pm, on Tuesday, April 4 until Thursday, April 6 at Castleford College and Monday, April 3 to Wednesday, April 5 at Wakefield College.
Attendees will undertake an initial assessment to determine the level at which they should start the course.
Functional Skills courses are offered to anyone aged 19 and over to develop essential skills and knowledge in a range of topics including spelling, form filing, grammar, interpreting numbers and dealing with money.
Find out more about the courses here.