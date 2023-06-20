Castleford primary school praised by Ofsted as a 'happy place where pupils thrive'

The inspectors rated the Castleford school, which is part of the Brigshaw Learning Partnership, as ‘Good’ in all categories, following a 2019 inspection which stated that the school needed to improve.

The report stated that Allerton Bywater Primary School is “a happy place where pupils thrive,” with inspectors noting that “parents and carers are happy with how leaders support pupils” and said that pupils feel safe and supported while at school.

Inspectors also noticed that there was a “strong culture of safeguarding” and that “all staff know they have a shared responsibility to keep pupils safe.”

Allerton Bywater Primary School has been lauded by Ofsted for offering pupils a 'Good' education in all categories.

Schools leaders were also described as able to “prioritise the well-being of staff, pupils and their families,” with every very pupil feeling welcomed and expected to do well, while staff ensure they have the support they need to do so.

Sarah Scotland, Headteacher at Allerton Bywater Primary School, said: “We are all so pleased with this wonderful Ofsted report!

"It’s fantastic to have the inspectors judge our school to be offering a Good education across all categories.

"We know this is a lovely school and we are all proud of the work we do, so to have that vindicated by Ofsted is an amazing feeling.

The Castleford primary school was praised by external inspectors for the turnaround from previous 'Requires Improvement' rating.