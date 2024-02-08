Celebrate National Apprenticeship Week by submitting your entries for our West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year, we will deliver nine Apprenticeship Awards, with four dedicated awards in Yorkshire's West, South, North and East regions.

Our journey with the apprenticeship awards began in 2017, driven by the desire to spotlight the success stories emerging from apprenticeship programmes. We aim to showcase not only the achievements of apprentices but also the invaluable support from their employers, mentors and training providers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Apprenticeships provide a unique approach to education, training and career development. The hands-on learning experience, coupled with the opportunity to earn while you learn, makes apprenticeships a dynamic pathway for individuals exploring diverse industries, from traditional trades to cutting-edge fields like technology and healthcare.

Guests at the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 at the Tile Yard, Wakefield

The programme often serves as a gateway to full-time employment in industries that apprentices may not have previously considered, as highlighted by many of our finalists who shared inspiring insights into the transformative impact of apprenticeships on both the apprentice and the employer.

Completing an apprenticeship frequently leads to industry-recognised certifications, enhancing individuals' credibility and employability and facilitating smoother transitions into different roles or advancements within their chosen fields.

Join us in celebrating the exceptional apprenticeship network in West Yorkshire at the highly anticipated West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024. With 14 carefully crafted categories, this event pays homage to the outstanding contributions shaping the future of apprenticeships in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominations are open to apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers and proud loved ones. Specific categories are dedicated to employers and mentors, allowing businesses to showcase their teams and trainers.

West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024 logo

For those seeking guidance on crafting compelling entries, our free 40-minute virtual course on Friday, March 1, at 10am is a valuable resource. Register via the link on the event website footer.

The grand announcement of winners will take place at the live event on Thursday, May 9, at the Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford. Register by visiting www.wyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk before the closing date of 6pm on Thursday, March 21.

To mark National Apprenticeship Week (February 5-11), we invite you to join our journey of celebration by submitting your award nominations, recognising the achievements of West Yorkshire's apprenticeship community.