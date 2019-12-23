Children bring pensioners some Christmas cheer with festive party

Children from a Wakefield school brought some Christmas cheer to pensioners living in sheltered accommodation.

The pupils from Wrenthorpe Academy hosted residents from Brantwood Hall to share party food and make Christmas hats.

Sally Mayman, early years lead at the school said: “It makes me extremely proud to stand back and watch the youngest children in our school take ownership of an important event like this.

“The children are great ambassadors for the school, and even at such a young age can be relied upon to create such a wonderful event where they can give something back to our community.”

As part of our its Let’s Celebrate topic in for reception year children, the school has been focusing on the different types of celebrations that people partake in.

As a culmination of this topic, the children planned and prepared their very own party for the residents of Brantwood Hall.

