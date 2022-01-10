Children's play cafe to open its doors in Wakefield city centre for baby and toddler creative learning

Wakefield's first Montessori inspired play cafe for children aged between 0-six will be opening its doors next week in The Ridings Shopping Centre

Focusing on education, inclusivity and sustainability, Rainbow Playrooms offers children and their families carefully thought out activities that will mirror child-led learning through play.

Using a Montessori Inspired approach, a system of education for young children that seeks to develop natural interests and activities rather than use formal teaching methods, Rainbow Playrooms focuses on making learning fun yet natural by using everyday items and specially hand picked materials, using eco-friendly and sustainable resources.

There are currently five members of the Rainbow team, which previously ran from The Art House on Drury Lane, all of which have various experience and levels of education in and around working with children and families .

Most importantly, all staff members are parents themselves which adds to their incredibly understanding, nurturing and supportive community.

Chloe Davies said: "We are so excited to open the doors to our new premises in The Ridings Centre on Friday January 14 at 9am whether you are a member of the Rainbow Playroom Community already or you're looking to come along and meet the team - we cant wait to see you all! Don’t forget you can find us on all social platforms."

People are able to book online or drop by on the day.

Sessions cost £3.50 per person for anyone over the age of three months There are discounts for NHS workers, Blue Light card holders, MaxCard, The Ridings staff members and childminders.

They also host birthday parties and have exclusive memberships which offer play sessions at a heavily discounted rate.

Sessions times are: 9am to 10.30am; 11.30am-1pm and 1.30pm-3pm.