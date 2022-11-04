With the ever increasing numbers of SEND children entering North Featherstone Junior & Infant’s School and a reduction in funding to schools as a whole, the school said it had to be inventive to create more physical space for children.

Headteacher Michelle Cunnington said: “After almost a year of planning, we have officially opened our new double decker bus – our classroom on wheels.

"This unique extension to our school learning environment has created a lot of interest from all of the children.

Players from Featherstone Rovers were invited to officially open the bus, pictured with headteacher Michelle Cunnington and excited pupils.

"When the bus arrived, the first thing the children noticed was the size of it – they stood and looked up at the bus commenting on the huge wheels and how they were the same size as them!"

The bus has been completely refurbished and now boasts desks, shelves, electricity points, separate learning areas and nooks.

Children are also able to explore their imaginations by taking it in turns to be the bus driver, dressing up in a hat and jacket.

The children have been involved in naming the bus, saying what that they would like to see on it, and staff have chosen motivational quotes for the outside.

The fully functioning classroom, which both decks are fully timetabled, is an exciting way to support children’s learning, especially for thsoe with special eucation needs.

And they had some very special visitors arrive for the official opening.

Michelle said: “As part of our strong community links we invited players from Featherstone Rovers to officially open the bus.

“I would like to thank Jodie Robson who has given up a significant amount of her time for free to provide the personal touches to our bus, transforming the children's quotes and inspirational messages into a bespoke learning environment.

Children are able to take on the role of the bus driver.

" I would also like to thank Natalie Henzell for creating the fantastic window images on both decks of the bus - again, she has given up her time for free to do this. Mrs Norris, our Inclusion Leader, has been inspirational in turning the basic shell of the bus to this amazing learning space.”

Children have been so excited to have their lessons in their new classroom.

