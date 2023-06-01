News you can trust since 1852
Clocks and watches and time travel on timetable for pupils at Featherstone primary school

Youngsters have taken time out to study time in an innovative project at a Featherstone primary school.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

Children at North Featherstone Junior and Infants School researched famous people from the past in history; created time related artwork using a range of media; wrote narratives around time travel and flashbacks, as well as studying maps both past and present

The pupils have been working to a project over the aftermath of the Covid pandemic to address concerns that the time out of class would negatively impact key aspects of education – such as how to tell the time.

The school said it had found through ‘missed learning during the Covid lockdowns’ children’s reading and telling the time was an issue.

Clock this: Students at North Featherstone Junior and Infants School have been focusing their learning around time to deal with the impact Covid had on their education
Clock this: Students at North Featherstone Junior and Infants School have been focusing their learning around time to deal with the impact Covid had on their education
Many children are reliant on the use of digital clocks, especially on electronic devices such as mobile phones and tablets, without really understanding what it means, the school added.

To try and diminish this gap, Mathematics' leader Kirsty Roter, planned an entire week of lessons themed on time with children from nursery up to Year 6 involved in a range of activities linked to the subject.

The children used a range of resources to help them tell the time, including analogue clocks, timers and stopwatches. They practised reading the time in a variety of contexts such as different time zones, 24-hour clocks and elapsed time, and worked with their peers to solve time related problems and puzzles.

The project culminated with pupils and staff coming to school dressed in costumes from the past, present and future.

North Featherstone Junior and Infants pupils pose in costumes related to time.
North Featherstone Junior and Infants pupils pose in costumes related to time.
The focus on time was implemented after research had shown that Covid may have impacted young children's ability to tell the time using non-digital means
The focus on time was implemented after research had shown that Covid may have impacted young children's ability to tell the time using non-digital means
