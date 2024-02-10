Comic book for school children celebrates historic Westgate’s transformation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Featuring local stories and infamous characters, the comic has been designed to make learning about Wakefield’s past engaging and fun and marks the successful completion of The Upper Westgate High Street Heritage Action Zone.

The £4.1m regeneration project is jointly funded by Wakefield Council, Historic England, and the building owners to restore and preserve 19 buildings within the Upper Westgate conservation area.

The comic includes puzzles, maps, colouring pages, and a wonderful story by children’s author Natasha Holmes, which tells the tale of two children who travel back to key dates in the past after opening a mysterious green door located on Westgate.

Coun Michael Graham with the comic book by the 'mysterious' green door

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Economic Growth said: “It’s awesome to see the changes that this project has brought about and the difference it’s made.

"The comic is about capturing the imagination of our younger generation and helping them learn more about our district’s history.”

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “The comic is very informative, fun and engaging. I’m sure children will enjoy it and learn a lot from it. It’s so important to share our history, and its many stories with young people.”

Nicola Brown from Historic England said: "This comic is a great way to give children an insight into the special history of their town.”