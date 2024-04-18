Community Eid celebrations at local primary school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The school ran two events – the first being a craft session, held on Monday 8 April, where parents and carers joined children to make traditional Eid decorations and cards to share with their families. The second event, on Friday 15 April was an Eid celebration event which was open to all members of the school community, regardless of their faith or culture, to celebrate together. Families brought in food representing dishes from across the globe and academy staff wore traditional Eid outfits. Across the two events, more than a hundred parents attended to celebrate with children and staff.

Luke McNamara, Head of School, said: “Our mission as an academy, and as a wider community partner, is to foster acceptance and celebrate diversity. Our academy community represents many religions and countries of origin, and we want our children to have lived experiences that embody the British values of tolerance of other faiths and cultures, and mutual respect.

“Events like this, where families from all four corners of the globe celebrate together, are essential to building cohesion across our academy and Eastmoor as a whole.”

Luke McNamara, Head of School - OPA Park Hill and pupils at Eid celebration

The academy also took the opportunity to promote its community hub offer. Family hubs provide support and services for families and children in a coordinated and holistic manner, acting as a central point for various services and resources. Services include early education, healthcare, employment support, and family support.