Construction underway at Wakefield's CAPA College

Construction work at CAPA College is well underway, with the building’s structure beginning to take shape.

The new college, which will house up to 500 performing arts students, is expected to open next September.

The building, on Mulberry Way, opposite Wakefield Westgate station, will comprise of three floors, as well as an outdoor amphitheatre.

Construction work officially began in August, when staff and pupils marked the “monumental day” with performances and speeches on site.

Speaking on the day, Strategic Director Claire Nicholson and Artistic Director Eddie Copp, joint founders of the college, said: “It is an exciting milestone for all CAPA College staff, students and alumni.

“The new college will be a testament to all their hard work and dedication. We are so thrilled to get the building underway and can’t wait to move in.”

CAPA (Creative and Performing Arts) College currently operates out of rented facilities, where they provide specialist training in dance, drama, musical theatre and production.

The college first secured the land at Mulberry Way in 2017, shortly after they had been forced to close their doors at a previous site.

Although the land had previously been earmarked for residential development, plans for the college were unanimously approved by Wakefield Council’s Planning and Highways Committee in April.

Councillors raised concerns about the impact the college would have on traffic, as well as the choice of black for the exterior cladding, but ultimately agreed that the college would be a positive addition to the city centre.