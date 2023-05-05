Coronation kids! 27 photos of your little ones ready to party
A sea of red, white and blue could be seen on the school-run this morning as your little ones dressed to impress for their Coronation parties.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 5th May 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:49 BST
Schools across the district have been joining in the historic celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III tomorrow by holding a whole host of fun activities from picnics to garden parties.
We asked you to share a photo of your little ones ready to party – and you didn’t disappoint!
We hope you all had a fabulous day!
