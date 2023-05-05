News you can trust since 1852
Outfits fit for a King (and Queen!)

Coronation kids! 27 photos of your little ones ready to party

A sea of red, white and blue could be seen on the school-run this morning as your little ones dressed to impress for their Coronation parties.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 5th May 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:49 BST

Schools across the district have been joining in the historic celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III tomorrow by holding a whole host of fun activities from picnics to garden parties.

We asked you to share a photo of your little ones ready to party – and you didn’t disappoint!

We hope you all had a fabulous day!

Nadia Brooke shared a photo of Alfie ready for his celebrations.

1. Red, white and blue

Nadia Brooke shared a photo of Alfie ready for his celebrations. Photo: s

Melanie Scott said: "Harley Rose is party ready."

2. Princess

Melanie Scott said: "Harley Rose is party ready." Photo: s

Jenna Pickles shared her adorable duo ready for nursery.

3. Nursery

Jenna Pickles shared her adorable duo ready for nursery. Photo: s

Zoe Bucknell shared a photo of Mason ready for Coronation picnic in Year 2 at school.

4. Picnic

Zoe Bucknell shared a photo of Mason ready for Coronation picnic in Year 2 at school. Photo: s

