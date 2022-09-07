Rising utility and food bills and stagnant wages means more families have turned to uniform banks to provide kit for their children ahead of the new school year.

A survey by The Schoolwear Association found that a school uniform costs an average of £101.19 per child in secondary school.

Although The Children’s Society estimates that families with children at secondary school are paying much more with an average of more than £300 per child per year.

Knottingley and Ferrybridge Uniform Bank is just one of the hubs across the city providing free school uniforms to primary and secondary school students.

Founder April Weatherall has seen a significant increase in demand this year as bills rise and families struggle to cope.

She said: “We estimate that we’ve given uniforms to over 50 kids over the summer, which is significantly more than normal.

“I believe from October there is going to be an even bigger need with the cost of energy bills going up again.”

Vicky Longthorn, founder of Airedale Uniform Bank, echoed the sentiment.

She said: “We’ve had queues out of the door, which we’ve never had before.

“We had about 40 families last week and it used to be around nine or 10.

“It used to be people on low incomes accessing us and now it is everybody.

“We had an individual come to us who is a midwife, so it is a full range of working people who are struggling.

“We’ve also noticed that before families may only ask for a branded school jumper or blazer but now it is the full lot, shirts, skirts, trousers, PE kit and the jumper or blazer.

“It is especially prevalent in families with highschool children who need uniforms with the logos.”

Run by a handful of volunteers every Monday evening at St Thomas Church Hall, Sharing is Caring Featherstone Uniform Bank used to provide around three families a week with free school uniforms.

But demand has quadrupled this summer.

Founder Hayley Millward said: "We’ve been open for two years and had two summer holidays where people have requested school uniforms but nothing on this level.

"It was quite alarming, really. It was people from all walks of life.

"We heard that parents are really struggling to purchase uniforms that require school logos on them.

"We had families where the parents both work full time who can’t afford to buy the uniform from new because some blazers and jumpers are £40 each.

"If you’ve got one or two children, it is a big expense.”

Kay Carr, co-owner of Better and Bright uniform supplier in Castleford and Pontefract, donated uniforms to her local uniform bank over the summer despite her business also facing rising costs.

She said: “We gave a few bin bags full of school uniforms to Sharing is Caring Featherstone Uniform Bank just to help them out.

“We know that families are struggling and we are trying to help them out as much as we can. We do a savings club in our shop but some parents just do not have the money to put to one side week-on-week.

“We’ve not noticed a reduced demand as we’ve kept our prices the same to help parents out.

“The cost from our suppliers on blazers, cardigans, jumpers, shirts, skirts and trousers have gone up but we’ve not passed this on to our customers, simply to help others out.

“We’re two local mums who own this business and we’ve got children ourselves, we understand that the cost is difficult for parents.”

Wakefield Council has helped over 2000 children and young people, so far, to buy new uniforms for the new term through its temporary School Uniform Fund.

Coun Margaret Sherwood, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “We are delighted to have helped over 2000 children and young people, so far, to buy a school uniform for the new school year.

“We have set aside £200,000 for schools in the district to claim funding for uniforms during the current academic year 2022/2023. At present, over half the funding has been spent.

“We know it’s getting tougher for parents to be able to afford everyday living costs with the rise in food and energy prices

“This support for school uniforms is available to families who are in receipt of free school meals or have significant financial pressures.

“I would urge people to contact their child’s school to see if they would benefit from a grant.

“Alternatively parents can contact a local school uniform exchange service that can provide good quality school uniforms that are no longer worn or needed. Likewise, I would encourage people to donate their child’s uniform too.

“As a council we are committed to greener practices and this is an excellent way of combating waste and encouraging recycling.”

Where to access the school uniform banks:

Normanton School Uniform Exchange – Open every Tuesday from 9am – 2pm and is located at Market Tavern (near Normanton market stalls outside B&M).

Sharing is Caring Featherstone Uniform Bank – Open Mondays 6pm – 7pm at St Thomas Church Hall, Featherstone.

Airedale Uniform Exchange (Also Covers Castleford)- Open Tuesdays and Thursdays 12:30PM-2:30PM at Airedale Methodist Church.

Knottingley & Ferrybridge Uniform Exchange– At Ropewalk Methodist Church car park. Check the page for upcoming dates and times.

Hemsworth School Uniform Recycle – At Hemsworth Community Centre. Check the page for upcoming dates and times.

Small Steps Uniform Bank – Across the district.

