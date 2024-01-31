Council receives £454K grant to provide more support for Wakefield's SEND children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new youth club for SEND children is planned and additional afterschool clubs, along with support for those with significant or specific needs, will now be added to the existing services, for children and young people with SEND and their families.

It follows a third successful bid for funding from the Department for Education (DfE) who have increased this year’s grant by £155,000. Last year Wakefield Council was given £298,701.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “We are pleased to have received additional money so we can continue to increase our offer for children and young people with SEND.

New services funded by this grant, from the Department for Education’s Short Breaks Innovation Fund, will start in April 2024

“Next year we can extend our provision, to include homeschooled children to help reduce any isolation they may experience.

“So far, we have seen positive results among the children who have already benefitted from the activities and services these grants have made possible. This is fantastic and our aim now is to carry on making a lasting impact on their lives and giving them the skills to have a better future.”

The third-year grant will allow the council to continue offering extra short breaks which prepare young people for adulthood, and provide more intensive support to young people, aged 12 and over who have autism, social, emotional, and mental health needs.

There will be more evening, weekend and school holiday activities available, plus, additional family and sibling activities.