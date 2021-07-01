Class bubbles in at least 18 schools in the district are currently isolating, meaning dozens of staff and students are teaching and learning remotely.

It comes as Education Secretary Gavin Williamson tells MPs that he wants to see the current school system, which sees whole classes sent home to self-isolate if one person tests positive for Covid-19 lifted "at the very earliest opportunity".Speaking in the house of Commons yesterday, he said: "I want to see those restrictions, including bubbles, removed as quickly as possible, along with wider restrictions in society.

"I do not think that it is acceptable for children to face restrictions over and above those on wider society, especially as they have given up so much to keep older generations safe over the past 18 months.

Dozens more Wakefield pupils have been sent home from school this week, after members of their class bubbles tested positive for Covid-19. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

"Further steps will be taken to reduce the number of children who have to self-isolate, including looking at the outcomes of the daily contact testing trial, as we consider a new model for keeping children in schools and colleges."

In Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, the following class bubbles are currently closed:

Three Lane Ends Community Primary School

The Year 4 bubble at Castleford's Three Lane Ends is currently closed, after members were exposed to a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19. Pupils will be allowed to return to school from Tuesday, July 6.

Stanley Grove Primary and Nursery School

Year 2 pupils at Stanley Grove have been asked to remain at home until Tuesday, July 6. Other close contacts who may have been exposed to coronavirus through childminders have also been notified to self-isolate.

St. Thomas CE (VC) Junior School

The Year 6 bubble St. Thomas CE (VC) Junior School in Featherstone has also closed, with affected staff and students not expected to return to school until Tuesday, July 6.

St. Marys CE (VA) Primary (J & I) School

Members of the lower foundation stage bubble at St Mary's, Eastmoor are self-isolating after being notified of a potential exposure to Covid-19. They will be allowed to return to school from Friday, July 2.

South Hiendley J, I and EY School

A Year 5 class at South Hiendley school are currently isolating. The class bubble began isolating earlier this week, and are expected to return to school from Tuesday, July 6.

Snapethorpe Primary School

Year 6 students at Snapethorpe Primary School in Lupset are learning from home after potential contact with an infectious person. They will be allowed to go back to the classroom from Thursday, July 8.

Shay Lane Primary J & I School

Members of Shay Lane's Year 5 bubble have been advised to isolate. They will be allowed to return to school from Friday, July 9.

Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate

A partial closure is also in place at Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate, where Year 5 students have been sent home, and are not expected to return until Friday, July 9.

Normanton Newlands Primary School

One class at Normanton Newlands is currently self-isolating. Members of the Year 6 Oxford class bubble began self-isolating over the weekend, and will be allowed to return to school from Thursday, July 8.

Knottingley St Botolph's C of E Academy

Three separate bubbles are currently closed at Knottingley St Boltoph's. Members of the Year 5 and 6 bubble began isolating on Monday and will be allowed to return to school from Thursday, July 8.

The Year 3 and 4 bubble is also isolating, with staff and students advised to work from home until Friday, July 9.

And a partial closure is in place affecting the Year 1 bubble, who have been advised to isolated until Thursday, July 8.

Horbury Primary Academy

One bubble has been closed at Horbury Primary Academy, with members asked to isolate until Monday, July 5.

High Well School

Three class bubbles are closed at High Well School, Pontefract. Members of the KS3A, KS3B and KS3C bubbles are currently isolating until Thursday, July 8.

Glasshoughton Infant Academy

The reception class at Glasshoughton Infant Academy is also isolating after potential or confirmed exposure to Covid-19. Staff and students are required to learn and work from home until isolation ends on Saturday, July 10.

Featherstone All Saints CofE Academy

At Featherstone All Saints, a Year 5 bubble is currently closed, after potential exposure to Covid-19. Pupils will be allowed to go back to school on Monday, July 5.

Crofton Junior School

Two classes are currently closed at Crofton Junior School. The Year 6 class bubble will be allowed to return to school on Tuesday, June 29. But members of the Year 3 bubble are required to stay home until Monday, July 5.

Crigglestone St James CE Primary Academy

The Year 5 bubble at Crigglestone St James' is also currently closed. Members will be allowed to return to school from Friday, July 9.

Carlton J & I School

At Carlton J & I School, staff and pupils in the Year 6 bubble are self-isolating after potential exposure to Covid-19. The bubble will resume lessons in person from Monday, July 5.

Alverthorpe St. Paul's CE (VA) School 3-11yrs

One class is closed at Alverthorpe St. Paul's, with staff and students in the Year 4 bubble asked to isolate. They will be allowed to return to school from Friday, July 2.