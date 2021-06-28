Covid in Wakefield: These are all the school and class bubble closures in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

This means that dozens of school staff and students are being advised to self-isolate and learn from home after potential or confirmed exposure to people carrying the virus.

According to Wakefield Council, these are all the school and class bubble closures in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.

Stanley Grove Primary and Nursery School

Year 2 pupils at Stanley Grove have been asked to remain at home until Tuesday, July 6. Other close contacts who may have been exposed to coronavirus through childminders have also been notified to self-isolate.

St. Thomas CE (VC) Junior School

The Year 6 bubble St. Thomas CE (VC) Junior School in Featherstone has also closed, with affected staff and students not expected to return to school until Tuesday, July 6.

St. Marys CE (VA) Primary (J & I) School

Members of the lower foundation stage bubble at St Mary's, Eastmoor are self-isolating after being notified of a potential exposure to Covid-19. They will be allowed to return to school from Friday, July 2.

South Parade Primary School

At South Parade Primary School, Ossett, members of the Reception class Bubble have been learning from home for the last week. They will be allowed to return to school from Tuesday, June 29.

Pinders Primary (JIN) School

The Nursery bubble at Pinders Primary (JIN) School is currently closed due to Covid-19. Staff and students in this bubble will need to continue isolating until Thursday, July 1.

Normanton Newlands Primary School

One class at Normanton Newlands is currently self-isolating. Members of the year 6 Oxford class bubble began self-isolating over the weekend, and will be allowed to return to school from Thursday, July 8.

Featherstone All Saints CofE Academy

At Featherstone All Saints, a Year 5 bubble is currently closed, after potential exposure to Covid-19. Pupils will be allowed to go back to school on Monday, July 5.

Crofton Junior School

Two classes are currently closed at Crofton Junior School. The Year 6 class bubble will be allowed to return to school on Tuesday, June 29. But members of the Year 3 bubble are required to stay home until Monday, July 5.

Alverthorpe St. Paul's CE (VA) School 3-11yrs

One class is closed at Alverthorpe St. Paul's, with staff and students in the Year 4 bubble asked to isolate. They will be allowed to return to school from Friday, July 2.