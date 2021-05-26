Traffic calming measures line Cow Lane in Havercroft.

Concerns have been raised about dangers at school crossings along Cow Lane in Havercroft.

Both Havercroft Academy and Outwood Academy Primary Newstead are based on the road.

The road is littered with one-way systems and priority signs to slow the traffic down, but car accidents have still occured on the road in recent years.

Crofton, Ryhill and Havercroft councillor Maureen Cummings said she understood the concerns.

On a Q&A session hosted by Wakefield Council on Facebook on Tuesday, one local resident asked if the local authority could redesign the road in light of concerns shared by parents.

Councillor Maureen Cummings, who represents the Havercroft area, said she would look into the matter again.

She said: "I am aware of the situation. All the way along Cow Lane we've got two crossings and we've got traffic calming measures as well.

"(The) highways (department at the council) seem to think that the traffic calming does slow the traffic down, but that does cause congestion, especially at the crossing where the school is.

"I have spoken to highways but I will speak to highways again, to pursue it and see if there's anything we can do.

"I do understand your concerns and I do appreciate them."