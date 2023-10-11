Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Normanton Junior Academy on Church Lane was visited by Ofsted inspectors and are delighted with the report.

The report stated that pupils enjoy attending their school and there are ‘high expectations for their learning and behaviour’ and that in both the classroom and playground ‘pupils behave very well.’

The Inspector, who observed pupils’ behaviour in lessons and around the school site, noted that pupils are ‘highly supportive’ of one another in classrooms and try to live up to the school’s motto of ‘together we learn’.

Year 6 pupils Elijah Budby, Lincoln Berry and Amelia Denny celebrate Normanton Junior Academy's Good rating by Ofsted. Picture Scott Merrylees

The report said that pupils are ‘respectful of people’s differences’ and ‘recognise that it is OK to be different’.

School leaders were also praised in the report, with inspectors noting that they are ‘ambitious for what pupils can achieve’ and that ‘the school team support each other well.’

It also said that ‘leaders make reading a priority across the school’ and have introduced ‘a range of approaches to encourage a love for reading.’

The Inspector stated ‘Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) receive effective support. There are clear systems in place to identify pupils who may need extra help.’

They also commented on safeguarding at the school, saying arrangements made are ‘effective’ and ‘pupils learn how to keep themselves safe through the school’s curriculum’ and ‘know how to stay safe online’.

Luke Welsh, Headteacher, said "We are delighted with the outcome of our inspection and this is testament to the hard work of our entire school community.

"We're striving to be the best at NJA and things continue to improve everyday!

"I'm extremely proud of our children and my dedicated staff - well done everyone."

Dave Dickinson, CEO of Waterton Academy Trust said: "Waterton Academy Trust is extremely proud of the ongoing successes that are being delivered by Mr Welsh and his team.