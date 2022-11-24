Delight as primary school moves from 'requires improvement' to 'good' in latest Ofsted

The school was thrilled to recieve their latest report following two previous inspections rating the school being Requires Improvement.

During their visit in October, inspectors noted that pupils are ‘safe and happy’ at school and there is a ‘strong sense of community’ with ‘staff having high expectations of pupils’ attitudes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added that leaders and staff have created a positive environment where everyone is valued and pupils show empathy for other people.

Headteacher Sally Henshall, Deputy Head Helen Reed and pupils celebrate a 'Good' rating by Ofsted at South Hiendley Primary School. Picture Scott Merrylees

It said: “Pupils are prepared well to become active citizens within modern Britain.”

It also praised the school’s leadership and said the trustees and governors are committed to the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “Children learn to read quickly. Staff have a consistent approach to teaching reading. Staff assess children regularly to make sure they are learning at a level which is appropriate to each child’s needs, which helps children keep up. Teacher-led sessions in the early years are well planned and delivered. Children listen attentively and enjoy learning.”

Mrs Sally Henshall, Executive Headteacher, said: “South Hiendley is at the heart of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The staff have been relentless in imroving standards. I was appointed Easter 2021 so have been most proud to lead them on this journey.”

The school has places across all year groups and will be taking in new nursery starters after Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad