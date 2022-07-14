Discos, sports day and games of British Bulldog - the things we miss most about our school days

A survey found getting new stationary for your pencil case, writing on your mate’s shirt on the last day of school and lighting Bunsen burners emerged as fond memories.

Games of British Bulldog and the teacher wheeling out a big TV when it was raining made the list, but it was the last day of term that was the firm favourite according to the poll by Cadburys Roses.

Cadbury Brand Spokesperson, Emma Holt said: “It’s heart-warming to know so many of us have such fond memories of our school days and it’s clear from the research that teachers play a really important role.

"We know 95 per cent of us think teachers do a really important job that isn’t always easy, but it’s sometimes difficult to know how to say ‘thank you’.”

The study also revealed that the top three subjects favoured were history, art and maths.

Here are the things we remember most fondly about our days at school:

1. The last day of school 34 per cent of people said the last day of school before half term was the best memory they have.

2. Sports Day They're happening right now! School sports day where you competed against your pals at running, the long jump, high jump and many other sports. A favourite with 31 per cent of people.

3. New stationary Getting new stationary for your pencil case - 30 per cent

4. Lighting a Bunsen burner Science lessons were always that bit more exciting when a Bunsen burner was involved.