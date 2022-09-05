Do you remember any of these Wakefield teachers from 2004 and 2005?

Here we go back to 2004 and 2005. Do you remember any of them?
1. Mrs Parks
Diwali celebrations at Crigglestone Nursery in 2004 with teacher Mrs Linda Parks and Hannah Proctor during the Mendhi hand painting session.
2. St James School, Crigglestone
Harvest Festival 2004, St James School, Crigglestone pupils- Michael Sykes and Katie Jackson with Cannon John F White - Chair of Govenors, Roy Liberman - Bakery manager of Sainsburys Wakefield and Colleen Gibson - Head Teacher.
3. Mrs Whittam
Normanton Junior school recorded a Christmas CD in 2004 and our photographer caught teaching assistant Mrs Belinda Whittam joining in.
4. Mrs Broadbent
The Attendance Awards at Normanton Junior school in 2004, pictured with the award and Sam the Dog (L to R) are Anthony Thornton, Tina Tran, Mrs Margaret Broadbent (class teacher), Erica Lowe and Ebony Brumby