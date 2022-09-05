News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Do you remember any of them?

Do you remember any of these Wakefield teachers from 2004 and 2005?

From retirements and celebrations to the school starter photos, we've taken thousands of photos over the years of some of Wakefield's teachers.

By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 5th September 2022, 5:39 pm

Here we go back to 2004 and 2005. Do you remember any of them?

1. Mrs Parks

Diwali celebrations at Crigglestone Nursery in 2004 with teacher Mrs Linda Parks and Hannah Proctor during the Mendhi hand painting session.

Photo Sales

2. St James School, Crigglestone

Harvest Festival 2004, St James School, Crigglestone pupils- Michael Sykes and Katie Jackson with Cannon John F White - Chair of Govenors, Roy Liberman - Bakery manager of Sainsburys Wakefield and Colleen Gibson - Head Teacher.

Photo Sales

3. Mrs Whittam

Normanton Junior school recorded a Christmas CD in 2004 and our photographer caught teaching assistant Mrs Belinda Whittam joining in.

Photo Sales

4. Mrs Broadbent

The Attendance Awards at Normanton Junior school in 2004, pictured with the award and Sam the Dog (L to R) are Anthony Thornton, Tina Tran, Mrs Margaret Broadbent (class teacher), Erica Lowe and Ebony Brumby

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5