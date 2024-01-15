Eligible Wakefield families save £400 a year per child on school meals

Wakefield Council has helped an extra 1,183 children by automatically enrolling them for free school meals if they are eligible.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The move has saved households, on the lowest incomes, an average of £400 per child a year by not paying for school lunches, at a cost £2.60 a day.

Schools have benefited too with Pupil Premium Funding that is awarded for each child that receives a free school meal. The money is used to provide more support to disadvantaged pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nationally, around one in 10 pupils who are entitled to free school meals are missing out because their parents are not aware of their eligibility or have not applied.

The move has saved households, on the lowest incomes, an average of £400 per child a year by not paying for school lunches, at a cost £2.60 a day.

Over the summer, Wakefield Council staff looked at the information they hold to find children in both primary and secondary education, who could potentially claim free school meals.

Those identified were sent letters informing them that they would be auto enrolled unless they opted out.

The majority signed up with only 12 opting out. Now, an additional 929 primary school children, and 251 attending secondary schools can ask for free school meals at lunchtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “At a time when so many residents are struggling financially it is vital we find ways to help them with reducing their costs. By introducing this measure, we are achieving one of our key priorities of supporting families on a low income.