Eligible Wakefield families save £400 a year per child on school meals
and live on Freeview channel 276
The move has saved households, on the lowest incomes, an average of £400 per child a year by not paying for school lunches, at a cost £2.60 a day.
Schools have benefited too with Pupil Premium Funding that is awarded for each child that receives a free school meal. The money is used to provide more support to disadvantaged pupils.
Nationally, around one in 10 pupils who are entitled to free school meals are missing out because their parents are not aware of their eligibility or have not applied.
Over the summer, Wakefield Council staff looked at the information they hold to find children in both primary and secondary education, who could potentially claim free school meals.
Those identified were sent letters informing them that they would be auto enrolled unless they opted out.
The majority signed up with only 12 opting out. Now, an additional 929 primary school children, and 251 attending secondary schools can ask for free school meals at lunchtime.
Coun Margaret Isherwood, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “At a time when so many residents are struggling financially it is vital we find ways to help them with reducing their costs. By introducing this measure, we are achieving one of our key priorities of supporting families on a low income.
“Wakefield Council is one of only a handful of local authorities, in the country, to have introduced this scheme but it can make all the difference as pupils are guaranteed a nutritious meal."