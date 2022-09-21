'Enjoy being in heaven with your beloved husband by your side' - pupils create memory book for the Queen

Stanley St Peter’s CE (VC) Primary and Nursery School on Lake Lock Road have been talking in class about Her Majesty’s passing and learned all about her life and reign that spanned seven decades.

Headteacher Michelle Wiggins said: “Upon hearing the sad news that our beloved Queen had died and, after learning more about what a remarkable woman she was in one of our Collective Worships, our children decided that they wanted to create something special to celebrate her life and reign.

“As a school, we decided to create a Memorial Book and each child, from nursery to Year 6, contributed a picture or message to it.

“The children wrote some wonderfully poignant, and endearing messages.”

In the book, one child wrote: "Thank you for your dedicated service (70 years - impressive!).

"You were Britain's longest-reigning monarch. May you rest in peace and enjoy being in heaven with your beloved husband by your side."

Schools across the district closed on Monday as a mark of respect for the Queen as she was laid to rest with millions of people across the world watching the service on their television sets.

The committal that followed, as the Queen was lowered into the Royal Vault, made further television history as it was the first time such a ceremony was broadcast.

Her Majesty set many TV records during her 70-year reign, including her coronation in 1953 which reached more than 27 million people in the United Kingdom.

