Featherstone Hall to have life breathed back into it with redevelopment

If you know Featherstone, you know Featherstone Hall.

Somewhat rundown over the last few years, it's now having life breathed back into it with a brand new property development on the site.

The time capsule

Developers Thomas Peterson are undertaking a sympathetic project to create 15 new homes.

Featherstone Hall is being converted and restored to three substantiaal three and four bedroom properties, the coach house will be restored to a trhee bed detached home and 11 additional four and five bedroom detached homes will be built on the site.

It is hoped that with this development there will be many more years of memories to come.

Featherstone Hall is the last of four great houses that once dominated the area and there is a thousand years of history wrapped up on this site.

Children worked on their pieces of writing and drawings, which were then added to the capsule before being buried.

As part of the commemoration of the start of the ambitious project, a time capsule was planted on the site by pupils of Featherstone All Saints CofE Academy.

The capsule has been buried in the grounds of of the Hall by imaginative school children who also drew what they believe the world will look like in 200 years.

Children let their imaginations run wild with drawings of how they believe the world will look in 100 years time. The drawings were then added to the capsule along with pieces of writing by pupils, maps and local artefacts.

A winner was chosen from every year for their drawings, with each awarded four cinema tickets.

Niamh's letter.

The winners were Libby Horbury (year 1), Miley Jeffrey (year 2), Katie Florence (year 3), Niamh Stanley (year 4), Alexander McAlpine (year 5) and Lexie Bennett (year 6).

The winners alongside headteacher Matthew Jones were special guests at the planting of the time capsule and also took note of where it was buried and marked it on the actual plans of Featherstone Hall.

Other items included in the time capsule was a copy of the Pontefract and Castleford Express, coins, various photographs, memory stick, camera, the history of Featherstone Hall including a timeline of owners and old letters found at the hall. A brochure of the development was also added.

A letter to people in 100 years time by Alex.