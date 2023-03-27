News you can trust since 1852
Featherstone school's careers fair, which was opened by the Mayor of Wakefield, hailed 'huge success'

A school has hailed a careers fair as a huge success.

By Kara McKune
Published 27th Mar 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

The event at St Wilfrid’s Catholic High School’s, Featherstone, which was opened by the Mayor of Wakefield, featured a variety of education and industry related exhibitors.

The fair, aimed at students from Year 9 to 13, offered pupils the opportunity to discover a wide range of further education opportunities and career prospects.

The Mayor, Coun David Jones, welcomed students and performed a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

St Wilfrid’s Catholic High School's careers fair was hailed a huge success
Organised by the school’s Careers Department, the school said the fair had been a great success with 30 exhibitors taking part including the Royal Navy and Wakefield Council as well as stalls from local universities.

A spokesperson from St Wilfrid’s added: “We would like to thank our exhibitors for making the event as informative and engaging as possible, and also extend a special thanks to the Mayor of Wakefield, Coun David Jones, for officially opening the event.”

The Mayor of Wakefield, David Jones opened the fair with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
