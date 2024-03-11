First ever Reading Festival at Outwood Primary Academy Lofthouse Gate opened by Wakefield Deputy Mayor
and live on Freeview channel 276
Deputy Mayor Darren Byford opened the primary academy’s inaugural Reading Festival on Thursday as pupils were given the chance to take part in all sorts of activities related to reading and books.
After a day of celebrating World Book Day, parents, pupils and the community were invited to attend at 3.30pm, with activities such as story crafts, poetry, phonic games, performing arts, and much more to take part in.
The school said: “Outwood Primary Academy Lofthouse Gate were enthralled in World Book Day this year as they took part in performing arts, activities and workshops across the school day."
The Reading Festival was held to “celebrate and promote the love of reading we have at Outwood Primary Academy Lofthouse Gate as both a Curriculum Excellence Hub and an English Hub.”