Former Wakefield Girls’ High School pupil inspires students to pursue careers as climate change scientists

A Senior Chemist at Leeds-based C-Capture – developers of next generation carbon capture technology – Rose returned to her high school to deliver a talk to students on chemistry careers and the different options that are available within the field.

Several pupils were encouraged to explore a career as a chemist working to tackle climate change as a result, applying for and completing work experience placements at the chemical engineering firm.

Rose said: “I wanted to help students be aware of options available to them in terms of careers within chemistry – and how they can choose to utilise their skills to make an important difference in building a better world.

Rose McCarthy, a former Wakefield Girls’ High School pupil who went on to become a climate change chemist is inspiring current students from the school to explore career options within the sector.

"I’d always been really good at science at school, but it was difficult to know and understand how I could pursue science as a career or which different fields I could go into. It’s so important that the younger generation are given the opportunity to make an informed choice.”

As a Carbon Capture Chemist, Rose coordinates the research and development programme for C-Capture, devising and implementing experiments to enhance the company’s solvent development, analysis and characterisation.

With several years’ experience in the field, Rose was recently promoted within the company to Senior Chemist and approached her former Chemistry teacher to deliver a talk to help highlight the sector as a career to current students, sharing her scientific knowledge as part of her continuous professional development in becoming a Chartered Chemist.

Mathusa Logeswaran was one Wakefield student who asked for a work experience opportunity after attending Rose’s presentation.

Mathusa said: “This work experience has provided valuable insight into how the theory of chemistry has been applied to real-life situations.

"With the climate crisis becoming an important issue that future generations will have to face, this opportunity has given me a glimpse into the working life of a carbon capture chemist. I’ve experienced the carbon capture mechanisms first hand and had the chance to run different equipment in the lab.”

Dr Sarah Duerden-Brown Head of Chemistry, at Wakefield Girls’ High School – and Rose’s former teacher – said: “After an inspiring talk from Rose about carbon capture, it was great that C-Capture provided work experience to some of our Year 12 students.

"They have come back into school enthusing about their placement and found the experience beneficial.”

Jannice Dye, HR Manager at C-Capture, said: “We champion differing approaches and points of view. It fuels our innovation as developers of next generation carbon capture technology to help solve the most challenging, complex and urgent problem facing us all today – the climate crisis.

"We’re interested in hearing from people who are interested in joining us on our mission to produce a world-leading technology for the removal of carbon dioxide emissions to help tackle climate change, and we are proud to support the younger generation in exploring careers in the carbon capture sector.”

