Free holiday club places for Wakefield children this Easter

Wakefield Happy Healthy Holidays is being rolled out once again for all children and young people, aged five to 16, who are eligible for free school meals at 48 different venues across the district between April 11 and 22.

The Happy Healthy Holidays programme was nationally rolled out to all local councils last year and funding by the Department for Education has continued into 2022.

There are over 40 providers, from voluntary groups, sports clubs, schools and childcare providers, delivering a wide range of activities across the district including dance and theatre workshops, football, arts and crafts, day trips, animation workshops, sports activities, cooking, food and nutrition activities and much more.

During the school Easter holidays, Wakefield Council and partners are offering free holiday club places to the most vulnerable children across the district.

Participants will get the chance to enjoy fun activities that will enable them to learn new skills, take part in creative and physical activities, find out about food and cooking and enjoy free nutritious meals every day they attend.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “In 2021, over 4,000 children accessed the Happy Healthy Holidays programme and so we’re delighted that the programme is continuing for another year.

“It will give many children across our district the opportunity to make new friends, learn new skills and build their confidence. We want all our children and young people to thrive.”