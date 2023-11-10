News you can trust since 1852
Free online parenting courses now available for Wakefield families

Wakefield Council has introduced free online parenting courses created by NHS professionals to help families become more confident and better understand the challenges they may face with parenting their children.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 10th Nov 2023, 14:23 GMT
Parents and carers can receive help with a wide range of parenting topics and how to respond to specific situations and behaviours.

They can also find out more about how to develop their child’s wellbeing at different stages of their life, with courses aimed at those new to parenthood and those taking care of young children.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “Our new offer is ideal for people who don’t have the time to visit a Family Hub but still want practical advice, tips, and ideas on parenting. They can do this from the comfort of their own home, at a time that suits them.

The courses include advice on preparing for a first baby, to dealing with teenagers or a traumatic event such as a divorce. There’s also training on how to look after children with special educational needs.

“It’s also great for parents to have the reassurance that the training, resources, and research they are learning from has been created by childcare professionals. The experts who have designed these courses have decades of experience in knowing what works in supporting children, parents and carers.”

A dedicated course for teenagers on how to understand their feelings has been created in partnership with clinical psychologists, practitioners, and young people themselves.

To find out more click here.

