Free school meals: Thousands of Wakefield children missing out - here's how to check if you're eligible

Free school meals should be expanded to cover all children to combat stigma, campaigners say, as we reveal hundreds of thousands of eligible children missed out on free lunches across Britain last year.

Almost a quarter (24.5%) of the 1.9 million children in Year 3 and above in England known to be eligible for free school meals did not receive them according to Department for Education data collected during a school census day for 2021/22.

That would mean 465,000 were missing out - although the department’s data does not account for eligible children who were absent from school and not needing a meal on census day.

More than 2,000 Wakefield children were not receiving the free lunch they were entitled to last year.

In Wakefield, there are 9,427 children taking free school meals on census day, with 12,226 known to be eligible. That’s 2,799 children who are not having them.

Free school meals are generally limited to families receiving benefits, and infant school children. But the Child Poverty Action Group says the current system can leave families feeling stigmatised, and reluctant to claim the help they are entitled to – even if they are struggling.

Why are so many children missing out on free school meals?

Sara Ogilvie, policy director at the Child Poverty Action Group, called on the Government to introduce universal free school meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While it’s difficult to be precise about how many eligible children are not taking their free school meals, we do know that families and children still feel stigmatised – which is another reason to move towards free meals for all school kids,” she said.

“Around 800,000 children below the poverty line are not even eligible because the criteria is so restrictive and with so many families unable to pay bills right now, it’s clear that eligibility must be expanded so that every child can get a free, nutritious meal in school. No child should be going hungry in school because there isn’t much money at home.”

What are governments doing to help?

The UK Government said the figures for England do not take into account children who were eligible for free school meals but off from school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement

A spokesperson said: “We have expanded access to free school meals more than any other government in recent decades, which currently reaches 1.9 million children. We are also investing millions in the National School Breakfast Programme

“The Chancellor has unveiled a new growth plan, taking decisive action to get households and businesses through this winter and the next, by growing the economy to raise living standards for everyone.”

How to apply for free school meals for your child ?

Advertisement Hide Ad