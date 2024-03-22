Goodbye, Mrs Robinson: Castleford Academy says farewell to much-loved teacher
Design and Technology (DT) teacher, Sam Robinson, has not only worked at the school for 19 years – she was also a pupil of the then Castleford High School before leaving in 1999.
Sam, 41, will be starting a new role at a school in Barnsley next term, where she will be teaching photography, which is a much-loved hobby.
“I’ve been so emotional these last few weeks,” she said.
"I’m a Cas lass! I’m really going to miss the kids. They are all absolutely brilliant. They really are a beautiful group of kids. They have been amazing, superb!”
Sam took on the role of DT teacher in 2006, embedding textiles into the school’s curriculum and says she has enjoyed every moment
"I’m going to be taking lots of memories with me.
"We have such a laugh. The Cas kids are brilliant and I've made so many lovely friends. The staff are just fantastic. I really am going to miss the people I work with.
"But, I’m spreading my wings. taking on a new challenge.
“I have absolutely loved my teaching career at Castleford Academy, working with the most brilliant staff and pupils, they really are incredible!
"I wish each and every single one of you the best for the future!”