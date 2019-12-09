Great response to first open artwalk event at Wakefield Girls’ High School

An artwalk event at Wakefield Girls’ High School showcased the work of students, as part of a city-wide event.

As part of the Artwalk, venues across Wakefield opened their doors for an evening of visual arts, crafts, workshops, live music, and performances.

Talent on display: Visitors admire the art works

The school, known for its success in honing creative skills, has alumni that include the artist and sculptor Barbara Hepworth.

Kirsty Varley, head of art at Wakefield Girls’ High School, said: “The city of Wakefield is such a vibrant and creative place and to make links with Artwalk is wonderful.

“This was the first time we opened our doors to the public as a wider creative event and we are overwhelmed with the positive response. I very much look forward to growing our partnership with Artwalk and to welcoming more visitors to our wonderful and creative Hepworth building.”

A fine collection of work by GCSE Year 11 and A-Level Art and Design and Fine Art students was on display, and visitors got to experience a wide range of work, from photography and painting through to mixed media, ceramics and textiles.