In 2017, Wakefield Council and Spectrum Heath teamed up with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to offer families in parts of the district the opportunity to receive a book for their child in the post each month, from birth until their fourth birthday.

Six years on, and almost 40,000 books have been given to children and babies so far, with 1,600 books being given out each month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest group of children to complete the programme, were invited with their parents/families to Airedale Library in Castleford to celebrate their graduation. They are part of the global movement, which has seen over two million books gifted to young children.

Children took part in the ceremony, and it was proud moment for parents who by getting involved in the scheme are nurturing a love of reading.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People said: “It is fantastic to see so many keen readers being encouraged through this scheme.

“A joy of reading has big impact as it supports children’s potential, by helping them to develop language skills and books spark the imagination.”

Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health added: “We want as a Council, to give all children in our district opportunities to succeed and to have happy, successful lives and it’s really positive to see the benefits this scheme brings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 14 children took part in the ceremony, and it was proud moment for parents who by getting involved in the scheme are nurturing a love of reading.