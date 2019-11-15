Hats off to students as Wakefield College holds graduation ceremony

Wakefield College students marched proudly through the city as they celebrated their graduation.

The procession of graduates left the college and walked down Wood Street for a ceremony held at Wakefield Cathedral.

The college said: “Graduation 2019 was a huge success!

“Congratulations yet again to all of our fantastic graduates.”

Wakefield Cathedral said: “Congratulations to all graduating from Wakefield College.

“A privilege to see the achievements and hard work of so many being celebrated today.”

Jonathan Eaton, academic registrar at Teesside University, said: “It was great to celebrate the success of Teesside University graduates at Wakefield College this afternoon.”

Jason Pepper, director of finance at the college, said: “Great to be able to share in the celebrations of our students’ success.

“Thank you to all the Wakefield College staff that helped to achieve this.”