Here are the best and worst performing secondary schools in the Wakefield district - according to new data
Secondary schools in Wakefield had mixed fortunes in league tables published by the Department for Education.
Schools are judged against a measure called Progress 8 which looks at the progress a pupil has made between the end of primary and the end of secondary school, and their results across eight GCSEs compared to their achievement of other youngsters with similar abilities. Check out how your school compares in the above list, based on Key Stage 4 performance in 2019.
1. Cathedral Academy
Has a 'well above average' Progress 8 score of 0.77.