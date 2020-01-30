Secondary schools in Wakefield had mixed fortunes in league tables published by the Department for Education.

Here are the best and worst performing secondary schools in the Wakefield district - according to new data

Secondary schools in Wakefield had mixed fortunes in league tables published by the Department for Education.

Schools are judged against a measure called Progress 8 which looks at the progress a pupil has made between the end of primary and the end of secondary school, and their results across eight GCSEs compared to their achievement of other youngsters with similar abilities.  Check out how your school compares in the above list, based on Key Stage 4 performance in 2019.

Has a 'well above average' Progress 8 score of 0.77.

1. Cathedral Academy

Has a 'well above average' Progress 8 score of 0.77.
Google Maps
other
Buy a Photo
Has an 'above average' Progress 8 score of 0.4.

2. Castleford Academy

Has an 'above average' Progress 8 score of 0.4.
other
Buy a Photo
Has an 'above average' Progress 8 score of 0.3.

3. Outwood Academy City Fields

Has an 'above average' Progress 8 score of 0.3.
other
Buy a Photo
Has an 'above average' Progress 8 score of 0.28.

4. De Lacy Academy

Has an 'above average' Progress 8 score of 0.28.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4