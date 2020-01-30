Here are the best and worst performing secondary schools in the Wakefield district - according to new data

Schools are judged against a measure called Progress 8 which looks at the progress a pupil has made between the end of primary and the end of secondary school, and their results across eight GCSEs compared to their achievement of other youngsters with similar abilities. Check out how your school compares in the above list, based on Key Stage 4 performance in 2019.

1. Cathedral Academy Has a 'well above average' Progress 8 score of 0.77. Google Maps other Buy a Photo

2. Castleford Academy Has an 'above average' Progress 8 score of 0.4. other Buy a Photo

3. Outwood Academy City Fields Has an 'above average' Progress 8 score of 0.3. other Buy a Photo

4. De Lacy Academy Has an 'above average' Progress 8 score of 0.28. other Buy a Photo

View more