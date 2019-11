The new figures, released on October 25 2019 and supplied by the schools to the Department for Education, revealed more than 717 days were lost due to absence at St Wilfred's Catholic High School and Sixth Form. Here are the 17 schools where teachers have taken the most sick days:

1. St Wilfred's Catholic High School Total number of days lost to sickness 717.5. Google Maps other Buy a Photo

2. Ossett Academy & 6th Form Total number of days lost to sickness was 604. other Buy a Photo

3. Minsthorpe Community College Total number of days lost to sickness: 596. other Buy a Photo

4. Kettlethorpe High School Total number of days lost to sickness: 544. other Buy a Photo

View more