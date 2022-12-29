Here are the Wakefield secondary school ranked by their Ofsted reports

Looking at their Ofsted reports can be a huge help to parents as they inspect schools up and down the country to make sure they are up to standard.

Ofsted is the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills, who inspect services providing education and skills for learners of all ages.

They also inspect and regulate services that care for children and young people.

When a school is inspected by Ofsted, they are given a rating of either 'Outstanding', 'Good', 'Requires Improvement' and 'Inadequate'.

Here are the Wakefield district's secondary schools and their rating.

Outstanding

CAPA College

Castleford Academy

De Lacy Academy

Oakfield Park School

Outwood Grange Academy

Trinity Academy Cathedral

Good

Airedale Academy

Carleton High School

Compass Community School Hemsworth

Denby Grange School

High Well School

Highfield School

Horbury Academy

Ivy Lane School

Kettleworth High School

Meadowcroft School

Minsthorpe Community College

Ossett Academy and Sixth Form College

Outwood Academy City Fields

St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School, A Voluntary Academy

St Wilfrid's Catholic High School & Sixth Form College: A Voluntary Academy

The Featherstone Academy

The Grange School

The King's School

TLG Wakefield

Wakefield Independent School

Requires Improvement

Crofton Academy

Hall Cliffe School

Not yet inspected

New College Pontefract

Outwood Academy Freeston

