Here are the Wakefield secondary school ranked by their Ofsted reports
Chosing a school for your child can be difficult.
Looking at their Ofsted reports can be a huge help to parents as they inspect schools up and down the country to make sure they are up to standard.
Ofsted is the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills, who inspect services providing education and skills for learners of all ages.
They also inspect and regulate services that care for children and young people.
When a school is inspected by Ofsted, they are given a rating of either 'Outstanding', 'Good', 'Requires Improvement' and 'Inadequate'.
Here are the Wakefield district's secondary schools and their rating.
Outstanding
CAPA College
Castleford Academy
De Lacy Academy
Oakfield Park School
Outwood Grange Academy
Trinity Academy Cathedral
Good
Airedale Academy
Carleton High School
Compass Community School Hemsworth
Denby Grange School
High Well School
Highfield School
Horbury Academy
Ivy Lane School
Kettleworth High School
Meadowcroft School
Minsthorpe Community College
Ossett Academy and Sixth Form College
Outwood Academy City Fields
St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School, A Voluntary Academy
St Wilfrid's Catholic High School & Sixth Form College: A Voluntary Academy
The Featherstone Academy
The Grange School
The King's School
TLG Wakefield
Wakefield Independent School
Requires Improvement
Crofton Academy
Hall Cliffe School
Not yet inspected
New College Pontefract
Outwood Academy Freeston
Outwood Academy Hemsworth