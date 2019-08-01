Here’s how you can get FREE Nando's in Wakefield on GCSE and A-level results day

Popular chicken restaurant Nando's is to give out free food to celebrate GCSE and A-level results day.

Whether you’ll be drowning your sorrows in peri-peri, or feasting in delight, Nando’s will be giving away a free FireStarter or ¼ chicken to any student who brings in their results this August.

The Nando’s results day promotion is August 15 for A-level results and August 22 for GCSE results.



Take your ID and exam results, whether in email or paper form, to your local Nando's, whether you are celebrating or commiserating.

