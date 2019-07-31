Here's what's happening across Wakefield to entertain the kids this summer

If you're dreading hearing a little voice claiming to be bored this school holiday, there's plenty to keep your kids entertained this summer.

Wakefield Council is making keeping the kids entertained that little bit easier by launching a fun-packed summer planner full of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The planner is available to download from the council’s Experience Wakefield website and shows events for every day of the school holidays, making it easier for parents and carers to keep the children entertained throughout the summer.

There are various events planned at parks, leisure centres, museums, libraries and castles. The planner makes it easy for families to see what’s-on and take part in the many activities on offer.

​Coun Jacquie Speight, Wakefield Council's Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: "The summer holidays can feel like a long time to keep the kids entertained so we hope we've made it a little bit easier for families to see what's happening across the district - in our parks, leisure centres, libraries and castles - so they can plan lots of fun and exciting things to do. All the events and activities are free so download it today and start planning."

The planner can be downloaded here.

Highlights include:

Information about the Space Chase Summer Reading Challenge 2019 taking place in Wakefield Libraries.

A Week of Tomfoolery at Pontefract Castle from August 5-10, where all ages can join in the fun, frolics and frivolity.

Seaside in the City on Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18 in Wakefield city centre and Seaside in Castleford on Saturday, August 10. Celebrate the British seaside with Punch and Judy, donkey rides and the beach.

Forest School Club at Newmillerdam Country Park, which runs every Wednesday in August, where children can take part in outdoor crafts and activities.

Interactive Room on the Broom and Blown Away trails at Anglers County Park and Pugneys Country Park are available to enjoy every day of the week.

Gateway to Eternity, a fascinating exhibition at Wakefield Museum exploring death and the afterlife in ancient Egypt.

Festival of the Moon, an exciting programme of events and activities at the former market hall, centring around the spectacular artwork Museum of the Moon by artist Luke Jerram.

It's going to be an action packed summer in Wakefield, with Yorkshire Sculpture International Festival and Index Festival celebrations well underway and an abundance of fun activities on offer at visitor attractions around the district, including The Hepworth Wakefield, Yorkshire Sculpture Park, National Coal Mining Museum for England, Xscape and National Trust Nostell.

Visit the Experience Wakefield website to find out more here.

You can also download the Aspire Health App and join in the Summer of Fun Walking Challenge! It's a four-week challenge for all the family, with the chance to win great prizes.

From themed walks to Family Fun Days, there will be plenty of opportunities to get your steps up this summer with activities for the whole family. Visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/walking to find out more.