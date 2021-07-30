How to claim £150 towards your child's school uniform and PE kit

To check if you’re eligible, you’ll need to find out if your local authority offers the grant first as they each have different eligibility requirements.

Visit the government's website to check if they can help with costs. If your local authority does offer the grant, you should be able to claim if you can prove that you’re on an income of less than £16,190 per year.

Alternatively, you’ll need to show that you get one of these benefits:

Income support

Job seeker’s allowance (income-based)

Child tax credit – provided you’re not entitled to working tax credit

Employment Support Allowance (ESA)

State pension – this must be your sole source of income

Support under Part IV of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999

Universal Credit