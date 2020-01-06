Hundreds of jobs to be lost as Debenhams announces closure of 19 stores

Department store chain Debenhams will close 19 stores this month, it has been confirmed.

More than 600 jobs will be lost as a result of the closures, which are expected to take place within the next two weeks.

The struggling department chain was taken over by a group of investors after falling into administration last year.

The closures, which are part of the chain's rescue plan, will see 660 jobs lost.

At its peak, Debenhams employed more than 25,000 people. Around 1,200 jobs were lost when the chain closed 22 stores last year.

Overall, the chain plans to close 50 stores, with an announcement of a further 28 locations expected early next year.

The full list of closures is as follows:

Altrincham, Greater Manchester – Saturday, January 11

Birmingham The Fort – Saturday, January 11

Kirkcaldy, Fife – Saturday, January 11

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey – Saturday, January 11

Wandsworth, London – Saturday, January 11

Wolverhampton – Saturday, January 11

Chatham, Kent – Saturday, January 11

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk – Wednesday, January 15

Slough, Berkshire – Wednesday, January 15

Stockton-on-Tees, Co Durham – Wednesday, January 15

Welwyn, Herfordshire – Wednesday, January 15

Witney, Oxfordshire – Wednesday, January 15

Ashford, Kent – Sunday, January 19

Canterbury, Kent – Sunday, January 19

Eastbourne, East Sussex – Sunday, January 19

Folkestone, Kent – Sunday, January 19

Southport, Merseyside – Sunday, January 19

Southsea, Portsmouth – Sunday, January 19

Wimbledon, London – Sunday, January 19