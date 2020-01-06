Hundreds of jobs to be lost as Debenhams announces closure of 19 stores

Department store chain Debenhams will close 19 stores this month, it has been confirmed.
More than 600 jobs will be lost as a result of the closures, which are expected to take place within the next two weeks.
The struggling department chain was taken over by a group of investors after falling into administration last year.
The closures, which are part of the chain's rescue plan, will see 660 jobs lost.
At its peak, Debenhams employed more than 25,000 people. Around 1,200 jobs were lost when the chain closed 22 stores last year.
Overall, the chain plans to close 50 stores, with an announcement of a further 28 locations expected early next year.
The full list of closures is as follows:
Altrincham, Greater Manchester – Saturday, January 11
Birmingham The Fort – Saturday, January 11
Kirkcaldy, Fife – Saturday, January 11
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey – Saturday, January 11
Wandsworth, London – Saturday, January 11
Wolverhampton – Saturday, January 11
Chatham, Kent – Saturday, January 11
Great Yarmouth, Norfolk – Wednesday, January 15
Slough, Berkshire – Wednesday, January 15
Stockton-on-Tees, Co Durham – Wednesday, January 15
Welwyn, Herfordshire – Wednesday, January 15
Witney, Oxfordshire – Wednesday, January 15
Ashford, Kent – Sunday, January 19
Canterbury, Kent – Sunday, January 19
Eastbourne, East Sussex – Sunday, January 19
Folkestone, Kent – Sunday, January 19
Southport, Merseyside – Sunday, January 19
Southsea, Portsmouth – Sunday, January 19
Wimbledon, London – Sunday, January 19