Schools across the Wakefield district took part in the ten-day event to raise awareness of their campaign for carbon neutral schools.

Pupils from Grove Lea Primary School, Hemsworth, completed the final leg after being handed a baton from youngsters from South Hiendley Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children at Northfield Primary School, South Kirkby, started the challenge on June 7.

South Hiendley Primary handed over to Grove Lea Primary School on the final leg of the Wakefield primary schools climate relay. Picture Scott Merrylees

Between them, the children have covered almost 50 miles, walking from school to school and passing on the wooden baton which was crafted for the occasion.

The baton changed hands at different schools in areas including Wakefield, Castleford, Normanton and Horbury before the event ended at Grove Lea.

The event was organised by Wakefield Schools Climate Change Action Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each school in the action group has climate leaders – teachers and pupils who meet to raise awareness of the climate emergency.

Children at Northfield Primary School, South Kirkby, started the challenge on June 7.

Craig Thorpe, assistant headteacher at Moorthorpe Primary School, who helped organise the relay, said: “We are really delighted with how the event went. It has been a real success.

“It was lovely to see so many schools all across the district getting involved on social media and the children so enthusiastic and keen to have their voices heard.

“The children have loved it, even on the final day when the last group finished in torrential rain with big smiles on their faces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A celebration of the event in planned next month at Wakefield Cathedral, where the baton and a banner carried along the route will go on display.

Children from Northfield Primary School, in South Kirkby, started the first leg of the ten-day event.

Mr Thorpe added: “We hope this will be the start of schools working more closely together across the district on climate change.”

The group has created an online petition for more to be done about climate change.

The petition calls on the government to commit to all UK schools being carbon neutral by 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Petitions which have over 10,000 signatures will receive a response from the government.

Those with more than 100,000 will be considered for debate in parliament.