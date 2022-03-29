Is working with children and young people something you've always wanted to do?

Experts from children and young people’s services will be on hand between 11am-7pm.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a number of frontline practitioners and managers from teams such as residential homes, youth justice services, early help and early years, social care and fostering services to discuss career ambitions and answer any questions.

Those attending will also have the chance to discuss current vacancies and work programmes, top tips throughout the recruitment process in particular areas including what stands out on application forms, what the service looks for during interviews and support in identifying transferable skills.