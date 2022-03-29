Is working with children and young people something you've always wanted to do?
Anyone wanting to work with children and young people should go along to an event hosted by Wakefield Council on Wednesday March 30 at Xscape.
Experts from children and young people’s services will be on hand between 11am-7pm.
There will be a number of frontline practitioners and managers from teams such as residential homes, youth justice services, early help and early years, social care and fostering services to discuss career ambitions and answer any questions.
Those attending will also have the chance to discuss current vacancies and work programmes, top tips throughout the recruitment process in particular areas including what stands out on application forms, what the service looks for during interviews and support in identifying transferable skills.
More information can be found here.