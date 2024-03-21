'I've loved this job': Fairburn View Primary School says farewell to retiring dinnerlady
Maureen Baines, from Airedale, has said farewell to the children and staff at Fairburn View Primary School, after more than four decades of dedication and commitment.
Maureen started her role at Redhill Junior School in 1981. In recent years, she has seen the school merge with Redhill Infants to form Fairburn View Primary School.
However, her commitment to the role stayed the same.
Originally, she heard about the job from her sister, Christine Lambert, when the school required a temporary, relief 'dinner lady'. And from then on, she hasn’t looked back.
More than four decades later, she was still helping lunchtimes run as smooth as possible!
"I've loved this job," Maureen said.
"I'll miss the children the most. There's rarely been a quiet moment, but they always manage to brighten up my day. I'll also miss my friends and colleagues here - a lot!”
Head Teacher, Margaret Brownlee thanked Maureen for her years of commitment to the school.
She said: “Maureen Baines has served the community of Fairburn View Primary School and prior to that Redhill Junior School for years.
"Her commitment to and care for so many generations of pupils is a real tribute to her loving and sincere nature.
"Maureen's cheeky grin will be missed by staff and pupils alike. The school wishes her all the best for the future and a happy and well deserved retirement.”