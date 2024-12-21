Junior school and live-in care provider bring the generations together

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A live-in care provider came together with a Wakefield school for a special project this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promedica24 partnered with Silcoates School for a 2025 calendar project, bringing pupils together with people with care needs.

Silcoates Junior School pupils, aged between four and 11, have prepared calendars for over 200 clients receiving live-in and home care from Promedica24 across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each pupil was allocated a different month to produce artwork for and the children were encouraged to be creative with their designs.

Pupils with their calendars.

Pupils went above and beyond with their calendar artwork, with one pupil including drawings of palm trees, the sea, flip flops, and ice cream for July, and another including mugs of hot chocolate and polar bears wearing scarves for January.

The calendars were delivered to the people supported by Promedica24 across the UK.

This is the second year that Promedica24 has collaborated with Silcoates School for a festive project. Last year, junior school pupils wrote over 150 Christmas cards to people receiving live-in and home care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promedica24 helps people maintain their independence and remain in the comfort of their own home by providing a variety of live-in and home care services, from 24/7 support to hourly and part time care.

Grzegorz Wrzosek, Country Manager at Promedica24, said: “At Promedica24, we are always thinking about how we can bring a smile on the face of those who we support.

"The holiday season is a special time for all of us and we are so pleased to be collaborating with Silcoates School again to bring the generations together in the spirit of Christmas.

“The calendars were all very well received and came as a pleasant surprise to our carers. They loved the colourful drawings and could feel the thought that was put into decorating them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellen Moss, Head of Junior School at Silcoates School, said: “Silcoates is delighted to partner with Promedica24 on their calendar project, which we hope will bring a little joy to those receiving live-in care.

"Our Junior School pupils have been enthusiastic about designing artwork for the wall calendars, and we are thrilled that their efforts will brighten someone’s day.

“At Silcoates, we value kindness, empathy, and community spirit, all of which align beautifully with this heart-warming initiative. We hope this project serves as a lasting reminder for our pupils that even small acts of kindness can make a big difference.

"We believe in the power of connecting generations and spreading love throughout our community and hope that the artwork from our pupils will bring smiles to their faces and warmth to their hearts.”