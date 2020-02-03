Lawefield Primary School to reopen after Wakefield Speedibake fire

A Wakefield primary school is set to reopen after a devastating fire - but the attached nursery will remain closed for another day.

Lawefield Primary School was forced to remain closed today after a devastating fire at the nearby Speedibake factory on Colinsway, close to Westgate Retail Park.

A Wakefield primary school is set to reopen after a devastating fire - but the attached nursery will remain closed for another day.

➡️Speedibake promise to 'prioritise employees' in first statement following Wakefield fire

But they will reopen to all pupils tomorrow (Tuesday, February 4), Wakefield Council have confirmed.

More than 350 students attend the primary school, according to Ofsted.

However, Little Learners Lawefield Private Day Nursery, which is located on the school grounds, will remain closed.

In a Facebook post, the nursery said: "We still have no access to the Nursery to asses the risk as the building that was on fire is being dismantled today.

"We are therefore unable to open on Tuesday as we were hoping to do. We are hoping that we will be open as usual on Wednesday but please keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates."