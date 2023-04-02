Leeds United encourages Pontefract pupils to make 'positive choices' at Elland Road art workshop
The Leeds United Foundation welcomed pupils from Outwood Academy Hemsworth for a special art workshop event at the Premier League club’s football stadium.
Positive Choices, which took place at Leeds’ Elland Road ground, encouraged year eight students to understand what it means to make the right choices at the right times.
The event featured a variety of workshops from guest speakers and allowed students to get creative and contribute to a new art display.
Students each created an individual art plate focussed on a positive message of their choice.
At the end of the workshop, the 220 art plates were put on display at Fitzwilliam Station, Pontefract.
A spokesperson from the Outwood Academy Hemsworth said: “The partnership with Leeds United Foundation has given students excellent opportunities to learn about making positive choices.
“Year 8 students had an exceptional day at the event and everyone involved hopes this will have a positive impact on our school community."