Leeds United encourages Pontefract pupils to make 'positive choices' at Elland Road art workshop

The Leeds United Foundation welcomed pupils from Outwood Academy Hemsworth for a special art workshop event at the Premier League club’s football stadium.

By Kara McKune
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Positive Choices, which took place at Leeds’ Elland Road ground, encouraged year eight students to understand what it means to make the right choices at the right times.

The event featured a variety of workshops from guest speakers and allowed students to get creative and contribute to a new art display.

Students each created an individual art plate focussed on a positive message of their choice.

Outwood Academy Hemsworth year eight pupils attended the art event at Elland Road, Leeds
At the end of the workshop, the 220 art plates were put on display at Fitzwilliam Station, Pontefract.

A spokesperson from the Outwood Academy Hemsworth said: “The partnership with Leeds United Foundation has given students excellent opportunities to learn about making positive choices.

“Year 8 students had an exceptional day at the event and everyone involved hopes this will have a positive impact on our school community."

Dozens of art plates were created by pupils.
Art work by Outwood Academy Hemsworth pupils has been put on display at Fitzwilliam Station.
