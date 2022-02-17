LETTERS: Greenhill Primary School - ‘school testing’ by Ofsted needs investigating

Regarding last week’s page 13 article “School handed scathing report”.

From your news item I see that, despite the 2019 failure of the Wakefield School Academies Trust the Conservatives School Acadamisation Team (aka Ofsted) has already resumed work on Wakefield schools.

The Greenhill Primary School has enviable previous results but has suffered lately due to the effects of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Greenhill was given the lowest possible rating

This damning, nit-picking and biased report is clearly seeking to be able to declare the school a failure in order to transform it into another loss-making Academy at public expense.