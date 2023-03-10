News you can trust since 1852
Live: Here are all the Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford schools that closed due to the snow

Many schools across Wakefield are shut this morning following snow overnight.

By Shawna Healey
32 minutes ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 8:08am

Here is a live blog of all the school closures in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford following snow overnight.

Schools are closed in Wakefield due to the snow overnight.
Here are all the schools that are closed in Wakefield due to the snow

St. Marys CE (VA) Primary (J & I) School

St. Marys CE (VA) Primary (J & I) School is closed due to the bad weather.

Ash Grove Primary Academy

Ash Grove Primary Academy is shut due to the bad weather.

Ackworth Mill Dam School

Ackworth Mill Dam School is closed due to the weather.

Alverthorpe St. Paul’s CE (VA) School

Alverthorpe St. Paul’s CE (VA) School is shut due to the snow.

Carlton J & I School

Carlton J & I School is closed today.

Cherry Tree Academy

Cherry Tree Academy is closed today.

Crofton Academy

Crofton Academy is shut.

Crofton Junior School

Crofton Junior School is closed due to the bad weather.

De Lacy Primary School

De Lacy Primary School is closed today.

Evolve Academy

Evolve Academy is closed due to the snow.

WakefieldPontefractCastleford