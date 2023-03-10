Live
Live: Here are all the Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford schools that closed due to the snow
Many schools across Wakefield are shut this morning following snow overnight.
By Shawna Healey
32 minutes ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 8:08am
Here is a live blog of all the school closures in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford following snow overnight.
St. Marys CE (VA) Primary (J & I) School is closed due to the bad weather.
