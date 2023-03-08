News you can trust since 1852
Mayor of Wakefield visits school in Crigglestone on World Book Day

A primary school enjoyed a right civic occasion for its book day celebrations thanks to a special visitor.

By Shawna Healey
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Mayor of Wakefield, Coun David Jones, joined pupils at Mackie Hill Junior and Infant School, Crigglestone for an assembly where the children got to learn about the role as well as take part in a Q&A session.

And the school had its own ‘mini mayor’ who was dressed in ceremonial robes.

Headteacher, Jayne Elliott, said: “It was a wonderful day meeting the Mayor and we thank him for visiting.”

The Mayor of Wakefield, Coun David Jones with pupils Aiden Carritt dressed in ceremonial robes and his sister Emily Carritt, dressed in pyjamas.
The pupils of Mackie Hill Junior and Infant School had a special assembly where they learned about the the role of the mayor.
