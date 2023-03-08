Mayor of Wakefield visits school in Crigglestone on World Book Day
A primary school enjoyed a right civic occasion for its book day celebrations thanks to a special visitor.
By Shawna Healey
The Mayor of Wakefield, Coun David Jones, joined pupils at Mackie Hill Junior and Infant School, Crigglestone for an assembly where the children got to learn about the role as well as take part in a Q&A session.
And the school had its own ‘mini mayor’ who was dressed in ceremonial robes.
Headteacher, Jayne Elliott, said: “It was a wonderful day meeting the Mayor and we thank him for visiting.”