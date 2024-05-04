Methley Primary School pupils learn all about banishing blockages with Yorkshire Water
Pupils explored sewer blockages in a session led by Yorkshire Water's Emma and Vicki.
The hands-on experience merged technology and creativity as students navigated robots through simulated sewer challenges, learning about the environment along the way.
The budding engineers constructed robots from Lego kits, each designed to mimic the functionality of machinery used in real sewer systems.
With their creations assembled, they used their Chromebooks and coding skills to navigate their bots for the ultimate mission - clearing simulated sewer blockages which would be made up of wet wipes, fats, and other non-biodegradable materials.
Headteacher Sallie Elliott said: "We love to make our curriculum engaging and fun. It has been great to see the children learning so much today, without even realising!"
Leigh Brook, Computing Lead, said: "Coding is so important in our curriculum. Using it in such an unusual way really sparked their imagination."