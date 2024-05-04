Methley Primary School pupils learn all about banishing blockages with Yorkshire Water

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils explored sewer blockages in a session led by Yorkshire Water's Emma and Vicki.

The hands-on experience merged technology and creativity as students navigated robots through simulated sewer challenges, learning about the environment along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The budding engineers constructed robots from Lego kits, each designed to mimic the functionality of machinery used in real sewer systems.

Year 5 children at Methley Primary School had a great day learning about blockages in the sewer system.

With their creations assembled, they used their Chromebooks and coding skills to navigate their bots for the ultimate mission - clearing simulated sewer blockages which would be made up of wet wipes, fats, and other non-biodegradable materials.

Headteacher Sallie Elliott said: "We love to make our curriculum engaging and fun. It has been great to see the children learning so much today, without even realising!"